McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 5,186 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,440,613,000 after purchasing an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,188,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,693,000 after purchasing an additional 525,322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,796,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,825,000 after purchasing an additional 480,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,241,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,466,960. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $125.02. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

