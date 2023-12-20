McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Has $684,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Humana comprises about 0.3% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HUM opened at $463.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $481.20. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

