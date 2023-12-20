Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Down 0.1% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 20th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $171.41 million and $12.15 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $6.31 or 0.00014356 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016940 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,933.44 or 1.00021132 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012003 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010280 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its launch date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 6.18168866 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $11,940,764.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

