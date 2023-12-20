DataHighway (DHX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.91 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for $0.0590 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $38,166.74 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.05830865 USD and is up 4.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $33,796.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DataHighway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DataHighway using one of the exchanges listed above.

