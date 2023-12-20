Efinity Token (EFI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $65.19 Million

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0765 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges. Efinity Token has a market cap of $65.19 million and approximately $4,477.96 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Efinity Token Profile

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,901,336 tokens. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars.

