Nano (XNO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million

Nano (XNO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002564 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nano has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $150.88 million and $3.34 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,169.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0930 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.75 or 0.00162441 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $234.09 or 0.00529989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008801 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.94 or 0.00393813 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00046266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00113273 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000632 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

