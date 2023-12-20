WazirX Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. In the last week, WazirX has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $68.84 million and approximately $898,075.66 worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WazirX

According to CryptoCompare, “WazirX (WRX) is an ERC-20 token native to the WazirX ecosystem, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange in India. Founded by Nischal Shetty, Sameer Mhatre, and Siddharth Menon, it offers a platform for buying, selling, trading, and investing in various cryptocurrencies. WRX serves multiple purposes: it offers fee discounts on the platform, can be staked for rewards, is integrated into new product launches, and is periodically “burned” to affect its scarcity and value.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

