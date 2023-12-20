Pax Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 20th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $371.06 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 43% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000057 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 369,946,004 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.