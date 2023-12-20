Kava Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $838.46 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. Kava has a total market cap of $838.46 million and approximately $18.32 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kava has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00097931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00021351 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00024557 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006618 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005582 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,044,320,617 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,044,167,622 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.