BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $545.60 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 20th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for about $43,933.44 or 1.00021132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $545.60 million and $620,394.46 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00016940 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00012003 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00010280 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. Its launch date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 42,745.25825989 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $606,035.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.