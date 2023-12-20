Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.69. 117,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $163.83.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 120.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Sun Communities by 102.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Sun Communities by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

