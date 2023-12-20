Medical Facilities Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:DR)

Medical Facilities Co. (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Medical Facilities Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Medical Facilities stock traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$219.43 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.88. Medical Facilities has a 52-week low of C$7.50 and a 52-week high of C$9.80.

Get Medical Facilities alerts:

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Medical Facilities had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of C$140.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$138.29 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Medical Facilities will post 0.7790493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.