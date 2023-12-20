Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TSE:SSL traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$6.74. 41,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,395. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 675.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.90 and a 52-week high of C$8.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSL. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Transactions at Sandstorm Gold

In related news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total transaction of C$129,000.00. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

