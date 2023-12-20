JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $21.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. JELD-WEN traded as high as $19.54 and last traded at $19.30, with a volume of 110454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at about $512,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 17.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 103.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 74,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JELD-WEN in the second quarter valued at about $2,742,000. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.74% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

