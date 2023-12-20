Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3,536.09

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3,536.09 and last traded at $3,502.05, with a volume of 21857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3,515.29.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, October 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,362.88.

The company has a market cap of $123.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,062.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,982.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,588,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,304 shares in the company, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,998,893. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 4.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 3.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

