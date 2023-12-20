Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $236.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Acuity Brands traded as high as $207.71 and last traded at $207.27, with a volume of 59136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.61.

AYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

