Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $236.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Acuity Brands traded as high as $207.71 and last traded at $207.27, with a volume of 59136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $202.61.
AYI has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acuity Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.80.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AYI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acuity Brands Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.44.
Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Acuity Brands Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.
Acuity Brands Company Profile
Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Acuity Brands
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- It’s high time to take a look at HEICO Corporation
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Super investors suddenly buying these stocks
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- The truth behind small-cap stocks and a dovish Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.