Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Hits New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 34100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $653.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 32.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC Company Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

Featured Stories

