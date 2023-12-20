Experian (LON:EXPN) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.79) price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.42) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($30.99) target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Experian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,026 ($38.27).

Get Experian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Experian

Experian Stock Performance

About Experian

Shares of EXPN stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,208 ($40.57). 385,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3,603.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,366 ($29.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,241 ($40.99). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,813.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,838.63.

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.