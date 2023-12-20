BNP Paribas Upgrades Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) to Outperform

Posted by on Dec 20th, 2023

Intertek Group (LON:ITRKGet Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 5,000 ($63.24) price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($61.97) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($62.89) to GBX 5,055 ($63.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,651 ($58.82).

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intertek Group

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of ITRK stock traded up GBX 147 ($1.86) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,246 ($53.70). The company had a trading volume of 117,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,965.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,118.21. The company has a market capitalization of £6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,320.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,746 ($47.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,549 ($57.53).

About Intertek Group

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.