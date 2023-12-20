BNP Paribas Upgrades Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) to Outperform

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 5,000 ($63.24) price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($61.97) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($62.89) to GBX 5,055 ($63.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,651 ($58.82).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intertek Group

Intertek Group Price Performance

About Intertek Group

Shares of ITRK stock traded up GBX 147 ($1.86) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,246 ($53.70). The company had a trading volume of 117,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,965.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,118.21. The company has a market capitalization of £6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,320.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,746 ($47.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,549 ($57.53).

(Get Free Report)

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.