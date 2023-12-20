BNP Paribas Upgrades Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) to Outperform

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a GBX 5,000 ($63.24) price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($61.97) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,973 ($62.89) to GBX 5,055 ($63.93) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,651 ($58.82).
Get Our Latest Analysis on Intertek Group
Intertek Group Price Performance
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Intertek Group
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- It’s high time to take a look at HEICO Corporation
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Super investors suddenly buying these stocks
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- The truth behind small-cap stocks and a dovish Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.