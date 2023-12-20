Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 644,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Comcast comprises 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA opened at $44.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $179.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.27.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.87.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

