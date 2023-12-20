Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,097,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,458,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 25,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $128.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.45, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.32 and a 1 year high of $138.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.36.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.96.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

