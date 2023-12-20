Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,733 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $836,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after buying an additional 108,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after buying an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,651,000 after buying an additional 75,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $73.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.12. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $67.99 and a 12 month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.