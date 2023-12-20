Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Raised by G&S Capital LLC

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 215.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ecolab by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $191.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.53 per share, with a total value of $153,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,887.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.0 %

ECL stock opened at $196.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.13 and a 52 week high of $201.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.79.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ecolab from $207.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

