Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,762,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Stock Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $221.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.05. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.37 and a fifty-two week high of $224.22.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.