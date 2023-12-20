G&S Capital LLC Grows Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.22.

Shares of ADM stock opened at $73.94 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $69.31 and a 1 year high of $96.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

