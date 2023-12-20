Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. cut its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 6.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,093,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $731,660,000 after purchasing an additional 565,321 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $165,071,000 after buying an additional 137,486 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,566,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $136,253,000 after buying an additional 361,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,666,000 after buying an additional 58,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in Ormat Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 938,714 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,388,000 after buying an additional 42,858 shares in the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

ORA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.56. 46,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,994. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.18. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $94.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $208.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.69 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

