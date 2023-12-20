Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $119.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 708,926 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 469,430 shares.The stock last traded at $88.46 and had previously closed at $86.80.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on BECN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BECN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.44 and a 200-day moving average of $78.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

