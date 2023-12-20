Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $546,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCN. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 80,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCN remained flat at $21.19 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,239. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.0851 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

