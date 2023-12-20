Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Invests $273,000 in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,791 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners owned approximately 0.08% of SmartFinancial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SmartFinancial by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SmartFinancial by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in SmartFinancial by 28.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 9,858 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SmartFinancial by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SmartFinancial by 3.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,335,000 after buying an additional 16,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

SMBK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:SMBK traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $25.59. 17,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,384. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $435.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. SmartFinancial’s payout ratio is 15.31%.

In related news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $320,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,507.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock valued at $336,056. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

