Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 4.3% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $10,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. WPWealth LLP grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 338,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,481,000 after acquiring an additional 63,714 shares during the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 192,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,446. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $52.70.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

