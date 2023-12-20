Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned about 2.86% of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayport LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $364,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 46.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period.

VTES stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.46. 6,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,663. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.82. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.00 and a 1-year high of $101.95.

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

