Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,914 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF makes up about 1.5% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $587,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,738,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 4th quarter worth $88,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,958,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of DUHP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. The stock had a trading volume of 118,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,803. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.54.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

