A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,450 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Solutions accounts for about 2.1% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after buying an additional 1,169,217 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after purchasing an additional 529,557 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $58,588,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $50,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.97, for a total value of $926,374.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,960 shares in the company, valued at $78,929,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $194,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,498 shares of company stock worth $4,038,564. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.47. 71,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,507. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.