A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,540 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy Partners accounts for approximately 3.3% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

NYSE NEP traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.31. 232,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,472,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $77.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $41.78.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 260.90%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.