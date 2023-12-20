Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,663 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,663 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 59.4% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 153,735 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $19,487,000 after buying an additional 57,318 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,619 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 16.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,310 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 75.8% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth about $2,634,000. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of EOG traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,024. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.52 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.