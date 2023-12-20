Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after buying an additional 990,496,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 79,452,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,324 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,588,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,454,000 after acquiring an additional 77,215 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after acquiring an additional 408,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 220,339 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.16. 418,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,885. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

