Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 22.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,094 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,122. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day moving average of $50.07.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.