Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $9,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $12,316,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $406,000.

Shares of BATS:BBCA traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $63.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,327 shares. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.84.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

