Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.95. The company had a trading volume of 80,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,346. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.74. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.18 and a 1 year high of $64.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

