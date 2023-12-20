Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Position Boosted by Dudley & Shanley Inc.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Kornit Digital comprises about 0.4% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned about 0.23% of Kornit Digital worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KRNT. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 226.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,073. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 33.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $59.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRNT. StockNews.com cut shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

