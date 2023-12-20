Dudley & Shanley Inc. Acquires 6,840 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the quarter. Ryan Specialty comprises about 4.3% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned about 0.18% of Ryan Specialty worth $22,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 16.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth $408,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 365,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 214,429 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth $44,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In other news, Director David P. Bolger sold 10,580 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.58, for a total transaction of $471,656.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,394.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:RYAN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 167,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,277. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $50.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $501.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.92 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.