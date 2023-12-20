Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 4,407 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,407 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 109.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.08. 134,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,894. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $49.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.08.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

