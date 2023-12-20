Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $58.72 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals comprises approximately 11.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned about 0.32% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $58,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

WPM traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.71. 332,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.64. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

WPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

