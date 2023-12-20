Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) is Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,565 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Iridium Communications accounts for about 4.9% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $25,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRDM traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.61. 136,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -288.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IRDM. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

