Dudley & Shanley Inc. Acquires 293,775 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 201.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,775 shares during the quarter. Rollins accounts for approximately 3.1% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth $84,675,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth $61,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,221,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,723,000 after buying an additional 1,419,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,693,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,427,000 after buying an additional 1,331,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,184,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,557,000 after buying an additional 833,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.94. 179,407 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,468. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

