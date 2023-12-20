Dudley & Shanley Inc. Has $22.15 Million Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Dudley & Shanley Inc. increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,680 shares during the period. Amdocs accounts for 4.2% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc. owned 0.22% of Amdocs worth $22,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.5% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 0.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amdocs in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Trading Up 0.2 %

Amdocs stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 67,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,064. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $78.38 and a 12 month high of $99.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

About Amdocs

(Free Report)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.