Ag Growth International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

AFN stock traded up C$0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,555. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$52.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.75. The company has a market cap of C$988 million, a P/E ratio of -71.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$42.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$63.40.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$410.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$426.10 million. Ag Growth International had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Ag Growth International will post 5.6069042 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on AFN shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ag Growth International

About Ag Growth International

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.