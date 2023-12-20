Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

TEI remained flat at $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $5.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.

