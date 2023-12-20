Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:TEI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance
TEI remained flat at $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,334. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.35 and a 12 month high of $5.98.
About Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund
Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in bonds issued by sovereign or sovereign-related entities and private sector companies.
