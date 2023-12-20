Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund alerts:

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IHD traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. 3,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,386. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $4.49 and a 12 month high of $5.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000.

(Get Free Report)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.