Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL) Insider Patrick Elliott Purchases 135,770 Shares

Lynch Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LGL – Get Free Report) insider Patrick Elliott acquired 135,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.73 ($1.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$234,474.79 ($157,365.63).
Patrick Elliott also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 8th, Patrick Elliott purchased 56,790 shares of Lynch Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.77 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,518.30 ($67,461.95).
Lynch Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17.
About Lynch Group
Lynch Group Holdings Limited operates as a grower, wholesaler, retailer, and importer of flowers and potted plants in Australia and China. The company's product portfolio includes gerbera, geraldton wax, phalaenopsis orchids, potted color products, and other wildflowers. It also exports its products.
